Two More Mosley Dolphins Signing to Play at the Collegiate Level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the school’s fine arts center. A.D. Doug Lee leading the ceremony for both athletes, football player Austin Carter and track athlete Aysia Fingall.

Carter went first, signing with the football program at Huntingdon college in mMntgomery, Alabama. Carter played receiver and defensive back for Coach Whiddon and the Dolphins last season, racking up 255 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.

Fingall signed with the track program at Clemson university. So she is set to compete in the ACC. Track Coach Tony Williams today calling Aysia the most disciplined athlete he’s ever coached.

Fingall part of a very athletic family, her sister Alysia signed in the fall to play volleyball at Lehigh.

These two bring to 19 the number of athletic scholarships signed this school year at Mosley!

