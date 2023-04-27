UPDATE: 4-year-old in Franklin County found

Noah has been found safe, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.
Noah has been found safe, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Noah has been found safe, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

Deputies are asking for help in locating a missing toddler from Franklin County.

4-year-old Noah Beebe was last seen in the area of Beebe Way and Highway 67 in Carrabelle at 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Noah was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. He’s approximately 30 pounds with red hair.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

