Visit Panama City Beach Hosts NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach brought a collegiate beach volleyball tourney to town, the NAIA Women’s Beach Volleyball Invitational. Six teams from across the country taking part in three days of competition, starting this morning.

One team from Florida, Webber International, and the other five teams from California, Oregon, Arizona and Missouri.

Westcliff University out of Irvine, the #1 team in NAIA, is here. As is the defending NAIA national champ Corban University out of Salem, Oregon.

“I mean it’s the white sands, it’s the beach you’re looking at. And the conditions, it’s a great time of year for us to do something like this. We went after it, it was a bided event and we won the event. So it’s great to support a new sport, it’s the newest college sport there is, women’s beach volleyball and we love supporting it”, TDC Director of Sports Marketing, Chris O’Brien said.

Today was pool play. Tomorrow they will work their way into the semifinals and tomorrow at noon, on the courts near the Russell City Pier, they will hold the national title match.

Corban University out of Salam, Oregon, won this event here last year and were anxious to make the return trip because they told us, they love our area. The coach adds though, perhaps too much.

“It is definitely finding that balance between. Having the experience and you still got a job to do right? It’s still collegiate sports, you’re still here, you’re still here to compete. Essentially. And I think the biggest thing is letting them have that time. But once we get here, once we get settled on the beach, really coming together as a team. It’s definitely a jar for us coaches. Because they just see the beach and they want to have fun. And we are like that’s great have fun but we’re also here to get a job done too”, said Corban Head Coach Diana Villalpando.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.