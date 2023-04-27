Wrestling for a good cause at Wrestling Against Cancer #8

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This event is showing cancer who is boss at Wrestling Against Cancer #8.

Presented by ESPN Northwest Florida, this epic lineup of wrestling works to raise money for cancer patients. This year’s recipient is Donna Duncan.

On Saturday, April 28, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bell time sounding at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay Haven Charter Academy in Panama City.

Tickets are 12 dollars for adults, 8 dollars for ages 6 to 15, and free for children under five.

For more information check out the event’s webpage here.

