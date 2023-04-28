Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children’s Book Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to dust off those books scattered around the house and share the experience with the next reader in line.

The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive during May 1 through May 19 to restock the Foundation’s Free Library on Wheels (FLOW) and FLOW Book Boxes.

The Book Drive is open to community members to donate new or gently used children’s book titles that would be appropriate for preschool age to 8th grade students at any of the drop-off locations. These titles will be collected and then distributed free of charge to Bay County children throughout the upcoming year.

The Foundation’s primary goal is to help encourage the love of reading and promote literacy, one book at a time. For more information and list of popular titles children ask for, visit the Bay County Public Library’s website here.

Book Drive Drop-Off Locations Include:

Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, Panama City

The Law Offices of Sam K. Zawahry, 227 Harrison Avenue, Panama City

The Little Mustard Seed, 437 Harrison Avenue, Panama City

Panama City Beach Public Library, 12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach

Parker Public Library, 4710 2nd Street, Parker

St. Andrews Publishing Museum, 1134 Beck Avenue, Panama City

