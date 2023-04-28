Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
A viewer sent a look outside their home in Lynn Haven.
Hail conditions in Bay County
BCSO officials urge to use caution.
Road closure in Panama City Beach
Large hail in Panama City
Severe Weather Pictures & Videos
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft

Latest News

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside...
Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school
The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive during May 1 – 19, 2023 to...
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children’s Book Drive
The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive.
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children's Book Drive
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre