Deputies looking for man with warrants

By WJHG Newsroom
Apr. 28, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reportedly violating his parole.

On April 24, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say 62-year-old David Alford was released from custody, wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Alford then reported to the WCSO office to register as part of his probation requirements.

The address that Alford gave officials as his new residence was found to be within numerous proximity violations.

Deputies say a different address was requested, and Alford never returned.

Investigators made contact with state probation and parole office, where they found out Alford had allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device and was considered absconded.

Two warrants have been issued for Alford’s arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You can also call anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

