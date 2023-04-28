FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jeremiah Guynn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Freedom Friday segment on Newschannel 7 at 5:30 p.m. highlights an overcomer of addiction.

Jeremian Guynn says overcoming starts with planting good roots, something many people raised under addicts, often have to learn from scratch.

18 years of his life were lost to drug abuse.

“There I was, so Fogged out from IV use, you know, the pills and crack cocaine that I didn’t really believe what was happening,” he said.

What was happening was a continual slide downhill, where he would steal from anyone to feed his addiction.

“I was stealing from my family, my wife, my children. Their piggy banks taking stuff to the pawn shop,” he admits.

He says his next stop was a 15-year prison sentence.

That’s when his wife helped him get into a drug rehab program instead at Dunklin Memorial.

“I was in such a fantasy of what reality was,” Guynn added.

Years of treatment at the Christian-based program brought him back to reality and gave him a second chance.

“The most powerful tool or gift that you can give somebody is to realize that that they can hear from God,” he said.

The Guynns then moved to Holmes County.

“Crystal meth is really bad in this area,” Jeremiah said.

He found a place to be part of the solution at a time when drug use is a growing problem in rural communities.

“In 2014, we got a call that they were looking to start a ministry here in Bonifay, Florida because of the people they’ve been sending down,” he added.

Those drug addicts were being sent to treatment centers instead of prison and there was a growing need Jeremiah knew he could fulfill.

He founded The F.A.R.M, a Christian-based recovery program for men and it’s changing lives.

“Drug addiction effects everybody, it affects families, whether in your family, directly or indirectly. If you know someone stole from you or someone has impacted your life,” Guynn said.

Now Jeremiah is impacting lives and leading others through the journey of recovery, planting a new seed, that you can overcome.

“You’re not part of the problem. You’re doing something to better for your lives, and for that I’m proud of you guys,” Guynn says to his residents.

He says you can live a life without shame as you find your path to recovery.

He encourages his men to keep their head high.

Guynn says everything was donated to bring his organization into existence and they never turn away giving help to anyone who reaches out.

If you want to contact The F.A.R.M., you can call (850) 547-1880 or email jeremiah@thefarmnwf.org.

