Improvements coming to Frank Brown Park

Frank Brown Park is getting some improvements. Members of Panama City Beach City Council had a special meeting to discuss them.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frank Brown Park is getting more than just a face lift.

“We added today we’re going to build a new skate park and enlarge that basketball court and move it and also build 10 pickle ball courts,” Paul Casto, councilman of Panama City Beach said.

On Thursday, members of the Beach council approved adding new amenities to the park.

“Expanding our basketball court adding two more of those adding additional parking which is needed during big events,” Casto said.

Right now, Frank Brown Park has only two outdoor basketball courts.

“We currently have two courts outside that stay busy,” Cheryl Joyner, the director of Parks and Recreation said.

The park has one indoor basketball court.

“It limits indoor programming so to have more options the possibilities are endless.”

The indoor basketball court will also double as a safe room, short term tornado shelter.

“It will open up a lot of programming opportunities for us to have another indoor basketball court and options for indoor pickle ball and additional room for classrooms to have summer camps,” Joyner said.

Joyner also says there is something for everyone at Frank Brown.

“You can come here take your dog to the park you can fish play tennis now you can skate.”

The city still has to get construction bids for the project.

“Once we get the storm water and address parking issues next step will be going to be restroom and pavilion for the miracle league fields, the skate park and new outdoor basketball courts that will increase in size,” Joyner said.

City officials say the improvements are around $4 million.

There is no word on when it will be completed.

