Liberty County schools cancel classes after severe weather

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Liberty County Schools officials decided to cancel classes for Friday after a possible tornado swept through the area causing damage and power outages.

Superintendent Kyle Peddie said the area North of Hosford on Highway 65 was hit hard and quite a few homes were destroyed.

Hosford and Telogia lost power for some time after Talquin Electric was damaged in the storm. At last word, power was starting to be restored.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.