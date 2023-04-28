Liberty County schools cancel classes after severe weather

LIBERTY CO STORM DAMAGE
LIBERTY CO STORM DAMAGE(Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Liberty County Schools officials decided to cancel classes for Friday after a possible tornado swept through the area causing damage and power outages.

Superintendent Kyle Peddie said the area North of Hosford on Highway 65 was hit hard and quite a few homes were destroyed.

Hosford and Telogia lost power for some time after Talquin Electric was damaged in the storm. At last word, power was starting to be restored.

