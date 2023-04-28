Man drowns in Destin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tragedy in Destin this afternoon after a tourist drowned in the Gulf of Mexico.

Deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department reported the situation happened near the Shirah Beach access, where a lifeguard saw a 39-year-old in distress offshore.

Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.

Life-saving measures were started while emergency services transported the man to Destin ER.

He was later pronounced deceased despite the efforts.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.