Man drowns in Destin

Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.
Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tragedy in Destin this afternoon after a tourist drowned in the Gulf of Mexico.

Deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department reported the situation happened near the Shirah Beach access, where a lifeguard saw a 39-year-old in distress offshore.

Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.

Life-saving measures were started while emergency services transported the man to Destin ER.

He was later pronounced deceased despite the efforts.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past...
