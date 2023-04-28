Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
A viewer sent a look outside their home in Lynn Haven.
Hail conditions in Bay County
BCSO officials urge to use caution.
Road closure in Panama City Beach
Large hail in Panama City
Severe Weather Pictures & Videos
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft

Latest News

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside...
Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school
The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive during May 1 – 19, 2023 to...
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children’s Book Drive
The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive.
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children's Book Drive
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre