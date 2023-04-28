More storms on Friday?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a day of severe weather on Thursday we will get a bit of a break tonight over NWFL. Lows will stay in the 60s. Some storms could develop near the coast east of Panama City early Friday morning, but most of the day on Friday will be fairly quiet and partly cloudy. Highs will reach near 80. Winds will be S/SW at 10 mph. This weekend will start quiet, but we could see more storms Saturday late day into the evening hours with spotty storms possible again on Sunday. Rain chances later Saturday into Sunday will be 70%. Some severe weather and another 1-2″ of rain will be possible. Quiet, sunny, and less humid weather is in the forecast next week.

