More storms on Friday?

More storms will be possible in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a day of severe weather on Thursday we will get a bit of a break tonight over NWFL. Lows will stay in the 60s. Some storms could develop near the coast east of Panama City early Friday morning, but most of the day on Friday will be fairly quiet and partly cloudy. Highs will reach near 80. Winds will be S/SW at 10 mph. This weekend will start quiet, but we could see more storms Saturday late day into the evening hours with spotty storms possible again on Sunday. Rain chances later Saturday into Sunday will be 70%. Some severe weather and another 1-2″ of rain will be possible. Quiet, sunny, and less humid weather is in the forecast next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Missing 13 year old
UPDATE: Missing Chipley teen found
A viewer sent a look outside their home in Lynn Haven.
Hail conditions in Bay County

Latest News

Severe weather remains a threat this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says strong to severe thunderstorms will pass through NWFL today.
Severe storms pass through NWFL today
Strong to severe storms will move across our area Thursday.
Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a few pop up showers away from the coast today.
Spotty inland showers today...storms tomorrow