Panama City hosting free tree giveaway on Saturday

Panama City Tree Giveaway
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The City of Panama City is hosting a free tree giveaway in celebration of Arbor Day Weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. you can go to either the Market at St. Andrews (Oaks by the Bay Park) or Panama City Farmers Market (McKenzie Park) and grab a free tree while supplies last.

There will also be a free kid craft and tree planting kit at Oaks by the Bay Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

IFAS Master Gardeners will be on-site to answer questions you may have.

For other events happening hosted by the Panama City Quality of Life Department click here.

