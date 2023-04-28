PCB Community Redevelopment Agency Gives Update On Projects

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The CRA is working on the Alf Coleman project and the Front Beach Road project.

The Front Beach Road project will run from Lullwater Drive to Pier Park. They main route will be West Park Drive.

The plan is also to make Pier Park Drive friendly for pedestrians. There will be no turns from Front Beach Road into Pier Park.

For Alf Coleman they will raise the road above the 100-year flood plain, improving drainage and building sidewalks.

“Most forward of those is Alf Coleman,” said Scott Passmore, the CRA Assistant Project Manager.” We expect to start construction next month and that will take about a year to complete. We also have segment 4.1 which goes from Lullwater Drive to Pier Park all the way down to hill road and that project is in the final stages of preparation and going out to bit for that project hopefully next month we are trying to get some approval from emergency management for our grant funding to be able to go to construction as soon as we have that we will proceed. "

Alf Coleman project is set to start construction soon. It will take 289 calendar days.

As for the Front Beach Road project, the CRA needs to go out to bid. They expect to be under construction this fall. They are avoiding starting in the summer when there is a lot of people.

