Repeat sex offender committed under Ryce Act

Caldwell's most recent offense was in 2010, where he was charged with sexual battery and lewd...
Caldwell's most recent offense was in 2010, where he was charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious offense on a disabled adult.(Office of the State Attorney, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted as a sex offender was committed instead of being released from prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

63-year-old Eddie Caldwell was originally set for release after prosecutors say he had a long history of arrests and spent the last 30 years in prison.

Caldwell’s most recent offenses were in 2010 when he was charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious offense on a disabled adult.

Assistant State Attorney Zach Taylor told jurors Tuesday that Caldwell had been to prison 11 times and was “unusually persistent” in repeating his behavior and would likely commit a crime again.

“He’s been offending and committing serious crimes, the evidence will show, since “M*A*S*H” was on television and “Dynasty” was popular and before there were cell phones,” Taylor told jurors. “It’s hard to (overlook) these 11 incarcerations and this most recent case.”

The jury found Caldwell was a sexually violent offender under the Ryce Act and was ordered by the judge to be held at the Florida Civil Commitment Center where he could receive treatment.

The Jimmy Ryce Act is a process for the most dangerous sexual offenders in the state. After their prison sentence, the state must prove the offender suffers from a mental abnormality or a personality disorder, and that the disorder shows he would likely commit a sexually violent offense again.

He is to be re-evaluated every year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
A viewer sent a look outside their home in Lynn Haven.
Hail conditions in Bay County
BCSO officials urge to use caution.
Road closure in Panama City Beach
Large hail in Panama City
Severe Weather Pictures & Videos
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft

Latest News

The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive during May 1 – 19, 2023 to...
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children’s Book Drive
The Bay County Public Library Foundation is organizing a Book Drive.
Bay County Public Library Foundation Organizes Children's Book Drive
handcuffs
Traffic stop on ATV leads to drug arrest
Alf Coleman Project Update
Alf Coleman Project Update