Rotary District 6940 hold District Conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rotary District 6940 is holding their District Conference April 28 through April 30 at the Bayside Resort & Spa in Panama City Beach.

The conference is a gathering of Rotarians in the District where Panhandle clubs can discuss issues to educate the clubs and issues to act on.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Rotary District 6940′s webpage here.

