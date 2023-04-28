Severe weather hits Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather swept through the panhandle Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings. Several waterspouts and large golf ball-sized hail were spotted in the area.

Lightning strikes and strong winds hit parts of Bay County including Panama City Beach and Panama City.

In the City of Lynn Haven, officials received reports of what they believe to be a possible tornado which downed powerlines, toppled trees and left debris scattered across the road.

Near Montana Avenue and West 4th Street, the strong winds sent the roof of an unoccupied home flying and landing in the front driveway of another home.

Officials say the homeowners were not injured and have since evacuated.

Donna Walsh lives down the street and says her home also sustained damage.

“I was in the kitchen and the windows blew out it was like Hurricane Michael all over again. It was scary,” said Walsh. “All the siding, it took the powerline off the house so I have no power at all but I don’t think anybody has any power and it blew out some windows, so I’ve got damage on the outside too and the inside.”

Lynn Haven Police blocked off the roads near West 2nd Street to West 5th Street awaiting Gulf Power who was en route to restore power.

Lynn Haven Chief of Police Ricky Raime says the best way to stay safe during situations like this is to obey weather warnings.

“Primarily heed to the warnings when you hear them to take cover you know. That’s one of the things that we have with the emergency operation center,” said Raime. “Like if people were out here sightseeing they could’ve easily been killed.”

The City of Lynn Haven says it will send out a team to help with cleaning up the streets and removing debris.

The National Weather Service will need to assess the area to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.

