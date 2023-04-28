A spotty shower for a few today and storms return this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start across the Panhandle this morning with quite a bit of cloud cover starting the day but no rain for now. We’ll try to stir up a few showers this morning, but mainly toward Gulf and Franklin Counties. Otherwise, skies stay mostly to partly cloudy through much of the day today and as temperatures warm in the afternoon a spotty shower may pop up around Hwy20 and I-10.

Temperatures are mild and muggy as the front that created yesterday’s storms is still to our west. We’ll want to dress comfortably out the door today as we start out in the 60s. As clouds gradually break this afternoon and turn partly cloudy we’ll be able to warm up to near 80.

The frontal system which brought yesterday’s storms will slide out to our northeast today. But in its wake another system is developing today in the Plains to our west.

Another wave of rain comes midday Saturday through Sunday morning where another 1-2″ of rain is possible. We’ll see another risk of severe weather on Saturday with damaging wind and a few tornadoes as the primary threats, with hail also possible.

Your Saturday morning, and a breezy midday and afternoon Sunday, will be the choice times to get outdoors, especially with a less humid feel by Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy late in the day. A few morning showers are possible mainly around Gulf and Franklin Counties. Highs today warm to near 80 on the coast to the mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a return of storms starting up around lunch on Saturday and lasting into the afternoon with lingering showers possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

