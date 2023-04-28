Spring is in the air at Black Barn Blossoms

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring is in the air in Washington County and the flowers are in bloom. You can check it out for yourself soon.

Behind a gate in Vernon, you will find a one-acre flower farm.

“Everything you see on our gardens, we sowed the seeds ourselves, grew them under grow lights, and then transplanted them,” Gina Hamilton, the Owner of Black Barn Blossoms, said.

It’s a process that starts in a greenhouse and then seeds are planted in a field.

“In our main field we have five, 80-foot beds here,” Hamilton said. “So, we grow yarrow, and we have snap dragons.”

A move from Walton to Washington County had Hamilton searching for what to do with all the space. She made her decision while scrolling Instagram.

“That’s what I want to do, I want to start a flower farm!” Hamilton said. “I had no idea how to do it. Never had grown flowers before or anything.”

Hamilton started learning. She attended flower farm schools and started to dig into Black Barn Blossoms.

“You just kind of have to learn by doing,” Hamilton said. “I took the flower farming schools to get a jump start and then this is our fourth season. You always learn something different and try different things.”

With her farm she wanted to provide something different to the community.

“I didn’t want to sell just flowers,” Hamilton said. “You can go to Publix or any grocery store and buy just flowers. I wanted to sell an experience.”

An experience is exactly what you get when you visit the farm. It will be open to the public every weekend in May for you to pick your own flowers. They aren’t in full bloom just yet, but they will be.

“Our newest addition is the you-pick field,” Hamilton said. “This year we’ve added a lot of beds to it. We have zinnias and cosmos and sunflowers growing in there.”

You can attend the Mother’s Day Tea Party, Flower Farm Tour, or what Hamilton said is the most popular event, the Sunflower Festival.

“I wanted to create an event for the public to have something to do in the fall,” Hamilton said. “We’re not huge pumpkin growers here in Florida. But we do grow sunflowers, and everybody loves sunflowers.”

What started as a couple of raised flower beds has flourished in to so much more.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Hamilton said. “I feel like God has given us this place to share the joy. What a better way to bring joy to people than with flowers.”

A field of joy and a reminder that you too, can bloom where you are planted.

You can keep up with all of the events on the farm’s Facebook here or website here.

