Teen steals from nine businesses, charged with burglary

Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past...
Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past few weeks.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen is in custody after deputies say he stole from several business in Okaloosa County.

On Thursday evening, a caller told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department they saw someone breaking into their business on Destin Harbor.

Deputies showed up quickly, reportedly catching a 17-year-old at the site. The teen was identified as James Galloway of Niceville.

After investigating, officials say they believed nine kiosks along the harbor was burglarized by Galloway. After a consent search was done on his vehicle, OCSO allegedly found burglary tools, meth, stolen property from the kiosks, and more items from recent beach vendor box break-ins.

Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past few weeks.

Items like power tools, cordless drills, keys, cash, and money boxes were reportedly recovered.

Galloway is facing charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

