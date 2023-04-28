Traffic stop on ATV leads to drug arrest

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sunny Hills man is behind bars after possessing illegal drugs while driving an ATV on the roadway.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saw 38-year-old James Michael Cox driving the ATV at around 1 a.m. Friday on Sunny Hills Blvd.

Deputies pulled Cox over, he was not able to provide a valid driver’s license, and he was then searched.

Law enforcement reported Cox was in possession of a substance that later field tested positive for cocaine/fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

Cox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the possession charges and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact WCSO anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

