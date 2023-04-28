Traffic stop on ATV leads to drug arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sunny Hills man is behind bars after possessing illegal drugs while driving an ATV on the roadway.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saw 38-year-old James Michael Cox driving the ATV at around 1 a.m. Friday on Sunny Hills Blvd.

Deputies pulled Cox over, he was not able to provide a valid driver’s license, and he was then searched.

Law enforcement reported Cox was in possession of a substance that later field tested positive for cocaine/fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

Cox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the possession charges and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

