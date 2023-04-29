FHP: One person injured after a car hit a motorcycle

One person is seriously injured after a car and a motorcycle crashed in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after a car and a motorcycle crashed in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers say one car was stopped at the stop sign on the north side 19th Street at the intersection of State Road 20.

They said a motorcycle was heading eastbound on State Road 20 in the area of 19th Street. Troopers state the car drove into the intersection as the motorcycle was driving through in the eastbound lane of State Road 20.

Officials said the front end of the car hit the side of the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They said the driver of the car was not hurt.

