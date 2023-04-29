Hosford, Liberty County badly hit after tornado rips through area

A homeowner in Hosford lost her home after a tornado destroyed it.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
Liberty County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One rural community in Liberty County is picking up the pieces after a tornado hit Thursday.

“I know it was all less than two minutes that it all happened,” homeowner Sharon Lampkin said. “It does appear we have some of the roof, and we do right there over that one room, but the rest of it is totally gone.”

The National Weather Service out of Tallahassee reported it was an EF2 tornado with winds as high as 125 miles per hour.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office set up its mobile command station Thursday to help the community.

“A majority of the impact area was here in Hosford,” Chief Deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Dusty Arnold said.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to get residents back on their feet.

“We have the Florida Highway Patrol and [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] out here,” Arnold said. “We’ve had our local sheriff’s reach out. The Franklin County Sheriff has reached out. The Leon County Sheriff reached out.”

Volunteers are also picking up debris and handing out supplies.

“You know, we felt bad for them,” volunteer Kent Hosfold said. “We came out here and my dad has tractors. We have a bunch of farm equipment.”

However, it’s in times of uncertainty that people realize what’s most important in life.

“Well, you know, I’m going to give this advice because this is what I told myself yesterday when everybody told me to do a to-do list of what I needed to do,” Lampkin said. “I don’t have anything I need to do. I will make a list of the things we’re thankful for. I started off with we survived.”

Officials with the National Weather Service also encourage the public to have multiple ways of receiving tornado warnings. It could mean the difference between life and death.

