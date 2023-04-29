Mosley Dolphins Looking for a Strong Spring to Spark a Strong Fall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his Dolphins putting the wraps on the first week of practice over there. Whiddon going into his third season at the helm there, working to replace a lot of talent, he says they saw some 27 or 8 seniors graduate.

Not that the cupboard is bare for the Dolphins, and that includes some young guys who stepped up in big ways last season, like Cameron Keys, Sam Freitas and Raedyn Bruens to name a few.

They and the rest of the roster, says the coach, put in the work during the winter, and are happy to be on the field again these next few weeks.

“Oh yeah we have no choice but to work in the off-season. But the guys, you know off-season’s are tough, you go a really long time with hard work, and not a lot of football. So the guys were chomping at the bit to get out here on Monday. And we’ve had a good day, a good couple of days. We’ve had some good work, it’s been exciting to see. We’ve got the pads on today so that next little jump, and intensity. But the guys have been doing really good so far.”

Over the 20 days of spring the Coach is hoping for and expects to see other key players emerge!

“Any time in the spring practice, it’s a great time for you. We lost all those seniors and we’ve got a bunch of new guys stepping up into new roles. So they get kind of a taste of what that role is going to look like. We’ve got some good competition battles going on out here for starting spots in the fall. And again those will continue on through the summer time. I mean it’s been a lot of really good, healthy competition, guys been getting after it. And again guys just feeling out for what their roles are going to be.”

Mosley, like the other teams working this week, losing a day on the field Thursday. But hey that’s life in Florida. Coach Whiddon says they will wrap spring with a head to head practice with Niceville May 18th. Both are missing key players to baseball and track, so they don’t want to play a spring game per se.

