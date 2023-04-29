Panama City man enters plea deal for fatal Walton Co. crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man entered a plea agreement to Vehicular Homicide for a fatal crash in 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Lawrence Brenton Cowart entered the plea agreement in Walton County on April 27, 2023.

On February 12, 2021, Cowart was driving his 2018 Porsche Panamera, on U.S. Highway 98, at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2000 Chevrolet. The front of the Porsche collided with the rear of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to be engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the traffic homicide investigation, FHP said it was discovered that Cowart was under the influence at the time of the crash. FHP officials said blood samples taken from Cowart during the investigation were tested by FDLE and returned positive for alcohol at .140 BAC and positive for Benzodiazepines. The investigation further revealed a speed at impact over 90 miles per hour, well above the 65 mile per hour zone assigned to the area where the crash occurred.

Cowart was arrested and bonded out of Walton County jail on June 22, 2021. Cowart was charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide. The plea agreement was for Vehicular Homicide, with a minimum mandatory of 4 years in state prison up to 15 years.

