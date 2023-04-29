Riviera Beach retention ponds put to the test

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding may now be a problem of the past for residents in the Riviera neighborhood in Panama City Beach. Thursday morning Bay County officials put the finishing touches on a plan to combat flooding near Pompano Avenue and Riviera Drive.

Retention ponds now sit where about six homes once stood in the neighborhood.

The homes were purchased by the Bay County Commission for approximately $1 million using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. They were demolished due to water damage and the vacant space was used to build a retention pond to collect stormwater.

Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said the project was only recently completed.

“We were able to find grant funding to purchase these home we designed a retention system for that area. These houses were built in the 70s before storm water system that are in place today. So we designed it, got the design permitted and recently constructed it.

The new flooding solution was completed just hours before severe weather pummeled Bay County.

Michael Simpson is a Riviera Beach neighborhood resident. He said the retention ponds were completed just in time and did exactly what they were supposed to.

“These things they caught the water well,” said Simpson. “This pond hear was probably half full of water and you can see it’s all gone now. This one here was about half full it had about two feet deep for the most of it.”

Delia Avila also lives in the neighborhood. She said she along with several other residents hope the retention ponds continue to work.

“Everybody seemed very happy it was like ‘ooo it worked,” said Avila. “Overall two thumbs up.”

Like most of Bay County saw during the overnight storms, one Panama City Beach neighborhood saw significant flooding. This time even forcing some residents to evacuate early this morning due to the water flooding their houses.

Houses flooded on the inside and cars submerged, that’s what residents in the Riviera neighborhood are experiencing after the overnight storms.

“Thankfully it’s not super deep, it’s about two to three inches, but I know my neighbors on either side have had substantially more water,” Long-time Riviera neighborhood resident Kimberly Burton said.

Residents tell us the drains at the four corners of Riviera Drive and Pompano Avenue flood the area when they get too full.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan for where the water is going to go and this is an example and this is an example of when there’s no plan,” Long-time Riviera neighborhood resident Deborah Lowry said.

Bay County officials said the reasoning is the neighborhood was developed before the current stormwater standards.

“This particular area of the county was developed in 1955 prior to the standards we have in place now,” County Chief of Infrastructure Keith Bryant said.

Bryant explains this location is considered a low point at the bottom of the basin.

“This is really just a bowl,” said Bryant.

A bowl that makes residents feel neglected when severe flooding occurs. They said this is an ongoing problem that hasn’t been solved and now they’re calling on a solution from county officials.

“We feel like they should come out, address it seriously and invest whatever needs to be invested to get the water out of this area of our neighborhood,” said Lowry. “We all pay our taxes and we don’t get anything, it seems, for our taxes.”

“I remember speaking with the county engineer at one point and she told me there was absolutely nothing they could do the way that our neighborhood was platted,” said Burton.

Bryant said the only way to address the problem is the FEMA Buyout Program. This program is for people living in locations with repetitive flooding like this.

“Where we’ll come in, we’ll purchase the property, FEMA requires we take the property down and take the house away and you can never rebuild there because it’s just not an area where you should have a structure,” said Bryant.

An initiative hoped to be a solution for everyone.

Bryant said if enough houses are bought out, the county can build a retention pond in their place. For more information on how to apply to the buyout program, you’re asked to call Bryant at the county engineering office at 850-248-8301.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.