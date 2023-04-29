Scattered storms tonight, windy and sunny Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday Folks!

It was a rainy and - at times - stormy afternoon in the Panhandle, but thankfully severe weather held off during the first round of rainfall. This evening, our attention turns towards a second round of scattered showers along a cold front, that could potentially bring another chance for strong to severe storms.

At around 11 p.m. tonight, a broken line of thunderstorms will surge eastward as an associated low begins to accelerate to our northeast. After this afternoon’s storms, the atmosphere certainly is lacking the energy needed to create widespread severe weather. With that said, there’s still a chance we could squeeze out a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms. A marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather remains for this round of storms, with damaging wind gusts and small hail being the main threats if the severe risk verifies. A brief spin-up cannot be ruled out either, so weather awareness remains important tonight until storms depart by around 2 a.m.

For Sunday, the sunshine returns with a dry and pleasant afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 70s with pleasantly dry air. It will be windy across the area, with west-northwest flow at around 15 mph and occasional gusts to 25 mph. Winds die down Sunday night, leading to a pleasant week ahead.

