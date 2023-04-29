Scattered storms tonight, windy and sunny Sunday

Showers and a few thunderstorms return Saturday night, with a windy, dry, and sunny forecast for Sunday
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday Folks!

It was a rainy and - at times - stormy afternoon in the Panhandle, but thankfully severe weather held off during the first round of rainfall. This evening, our attention turns towards a second round of scattered showers along a cold front, that could potentially bring another chance for strong to severe storms.

At around 11 p.m. tonight, a broken line of thunderstorms will surge eastward as an associated low begins to accelerate to our northeast. After this afternoon’s storms, the atmosphere certainly is lacking the energy needed to create widespread severe weather. With that said, there’s still a chance we could squeeze out a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms. A marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather remains for this round of storms, with damaging wind gusts and small hail being the main threats if the severe risk verifies. A brief spin-up cannot be ruled out either, so weather awareness remains important tonight until storms depart by around 2 a.m.

For Sunday, the sunshine returns with a dry and pleasant afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 70s with pleasantly dry air. It will be windy across the area, with west-northwest flow at around 15 mph and occasional gusts to 25 mph. Winds die down Sunday night, leading to a pleasant week ahead.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
Mugshot of Lawrence Brenton Cowart of Panama City, Florida.
Panama City man enters plea deal for fatal Walton Co. crash
(from left to right) George Paun, Vasile Lacatus, Terca Ternovan, Stela Sava are facing mutiple...
Million-dollar jewelry theft ends in arrest of members of criminal organization
Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.
Man drowns in Destin
Two warrants have been issued for Alford's arrest.
Deputies looking for man with warrants

Latest News

Severe weather will be possible Saturday over NWFL
Stormy Saturday In NWFL
Severe weather will be possible Saturday over NWFL
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michael showing the storm threat for Saturday.
A spotty shower for a few today and storms return this weekend
Severe weather remains a threat this weekend.
More storms on Friday?