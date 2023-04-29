Stormy Saturday In NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be South at 5 mph. On Saturday it will start quiet, but big storms will move in by the afternoon. Rain chances will be 90%. Some of the storms could be severe and capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain of 1-2″+. The storms will move through pretty quickly. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be South at 10-20 mph. Once the main line of storms moves through the storm activity will become more spotty during the evening and overnight hours. By Sunday AM the storms will exit and it should become sunny on Sunday. Lows Sunday AM will be in the low 60s with highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 70s. Expect sunny and dry weather next week with a drop in the humidity.

