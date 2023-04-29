Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in Franklin County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in Franklin County.

FWC officials say they got a report Saturday of a crash between a 23-foot-long and a 21-foot-long charter vessel in Scipio Creek. The vessels collided near the mouth of the Apalachicola River.

According to officials, three people were injured and one was confirmed deceased. One of the injured was taken to Bay Medical Center in Panama City and is in critical condition. The other two are being treated for their injuries at Weems Medical in Apalachicola.

The FWC, Apalachicola Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

“This is a very unfortunate vessel incident,” Major Fred Rondeau, FWC Northwest Regional Commander, said. “We ask that the community keep the family of the victim in their thoughts, and hope for a speedy recovery for those injured.”

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach
Mugshot of Lawrence Brenton Cowart of Panama City, Florida.
Panama City man enters plea deal for fatal Walton Co. crash
(from left to right) George Paun, Vasile Lacatus, Terca Ternovan, Stela Sava are facing mutiple...
Million-dollar jewelry theft ends in arrest of members of criminal organization
Officials say he was caught in a riptide and brought back onto shore as quickly as possible.
Man drowns in Destin
Two warrants have been issued for Alford's arrest.
Deputies looking for man with warrants

Latest News

Flooding may now be a problem of the past for residents in the Riviera neighborhood in Panama...
Riviera Beach retention ponds put to the test
Mosley Having a Strong Spring
Mosley
Temples Set's Strikeout Record
Marianna SB
A homeowner in Hosford lost her home after a tornado destroyed it.
Hosford, Liberty County badly hit after tornado rips through area