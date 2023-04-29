Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in Franklin County.

FWC officials say they got a report Saturday of a crash between a 23-foot-long and a 21-foot-long charter vessel in Scipio Creek. The vessels collided near the mouth of the Apalachicola River.

According to officials, three people were injured and one was confirmed deceased. One of the injured was taken to Bay Medical Center in Panama City and is in critical condition. The other two are being treated for their injuries at Weems Medical in Apalachicola.

The FWC, Apalachicola Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

“This is a very unfortunate vessel incident,” Major Fred Rondeau, FWC Northwest Regional Commander, said. “We ask that the community keep the family of the victim in their thoughts, and hope for a speedy recovery for those injured.”

The accident is still under investigation.

