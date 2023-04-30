Fantastic first week of May

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After a breezy and mild day throughout the Panhandle, quiet conditions are in store for the upcoming week. Starting with tonight, clear skies and the continued departure of yesterday’s surface low will lead to more tranquil conditions throughout our area. Wind speeds will fall to around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a front moving further south and away from our area, so expect to see lows ranging from the mid-50s inland to the low 60s near the coast.

Monday will kick off a steady and sunny period here in the Panhandle. A unique weather phenomenon called an ‘Omega Block’ is a type of weather pattern that tends to sit stationary for long periods of time. The pattern is characterized by a large ridge of high pressure centered between a trough (low pressure) on either side. This week, that high pressure will sit stationary just to our west, with areas of low pressure bringing wetter and stormier conditions to the west coast and the northeastern United States. In the Panhandle, high pressure will result in a general sinking tendency to our atmosphere with sunny skies and dry conditions.

As a result, we’ll start off the week sunny and mild with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Temps gradually warm into the 80s by Thursday with highs in the mid-80s possible heading into the weekend. On the flip side, clear skies and somewhat dry air will lead to cooler-than-average starts to our days for the first half of the week. Unfortunately, dew point temperatures are set to rise late Thursday and Friday, which could help provide enough moisture to squeeze out some sea breeze showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

