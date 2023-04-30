Rutherford middle schoolers recover grades during Saturday school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Middle school students at Rutherford High School are making their Saturday morning more productive.

Instead of sleeping in, they’re attending Saturday school, making up credits from the first semester. Once teachers approve their passing grades, they don’t have to attend summer school.

Rutherford Middle School principal, Cristal Boyette, said the stigma that middle schoolers don’t care about their grades just isn’t true.

”Well, I know that a lot of people will say that middle schoolers may not really care about their grades, or they wouldn’t come to school on a Saturday, and so that’s not true at all,” Boyette said. “They’re getting more confidence and feeling better about their grades and where they end the school year at.”

Some students even showed up before the staff.

“Some of them were here before I got here this morning, ready to go,” Boyette said.

She said through engagement with the kids, they’re building confidence in their school work, which in turn, reflects their grades.

“Our middle schoolers are very determined to show Bay County that Rutherford has what it takes and that they do care about their grades and they want to end the year strong and on a positive note,” Boyette said.

More than 75 students attended Saturday school.

Boyette said the school is working on removing barriers.

“So, we’re always thinking outside the box, and we want to do what it takes for our students to do well,” she said. “Our students believe in themselves. They’re having academic conversations and they want us to shine in the community as a school academically.”

Boyette said they have weekly data chats, and the students are aware of their grades throughout the year.

“However, we’re also trying to give them more responsibility, and then be held accountable for what their grades are.”

Instead of attending summer school, students at Rutherford are putting school first, so they can enjoy summer later.

