Bay County first responder makes history by receiving coveted award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Firefighter and EMT Spence Jordan received more than a round of applause for his efforts on the job. He also made history.

Jordan is the first person from Bay County to take home the statewide Veterans of Foreign Wars Firefighter/EMT of the Year Award.

A local VFW post held a ceremony Saturday morning to present the award to him.

VFW members said there are 160 posts and 19 districts in Florida.

Jordan got selected out of a competitive pool of possible candidates throughout the entire state.

Bay County Fire Rescue officials said he made 40 surf rescues last year alone.

“I think it’s a great honor,” Jordan said. “I come from a family of veterans, and I think it’s just outstanding that they looked at me and said he’s absolutely deserving to receive the award. So, that’s really what it means to me.”

Additional VFW awards presented at the ceremony included Emergency Dispatcher and Teacher of the Year.

