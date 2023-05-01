Beautiful week of weather ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds in our skies this morning. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for today.

It’s also a cool start away from the coast. Inland areas are waking up in the mid 50s and early morning commuters may want a light jacket. The coast is closer to the mid 60s with an onshore wind from the Gulf providing a mild start.

With plenty of sunshine ahead, we’ll warm pretty quickly to the 70s by mid-morning. Highs today only top out in the upper 70s today for a fairly seasonal if not slightly below average day.

Our frontal system from the weekend has stalled over the Ohio Valley and puts us in an overall troughing pattern across the Southeast. With a surface high in the Gulf of Mexico moving north and tightening the pressure gradient across the Northern Gulf Coast, we’ll see that return some breezy winds today. Westerly winds may get up to 10-20mph and we may see gusts as high as 30-35mph at times.

The ridge of high pressure settles in across the Southeast as an overall blocking pattern in the atmosphere sets up and stagnates the weather across the country. That will mean several days of dry and sunny skies in the Panhandle this week with a slight warming trend.

As humidity falls tonight, mornings will turn cool in the 50s at sunrise. Yet the dry air and sunshine will warm highs into the 80s by mid to late week. Average highs for early May are in the low 80s. So, it’ll be a very seasonal week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and breezy conditions for the coast, much windier across the Tri-State. Your 7 Day Forecast has several days of sunshine and pleasantly less humid days ahead for this week.

