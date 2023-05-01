Crash ends in death of motorcyclist

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a traffic accident happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a car and motorcycle on South Tyndall Parkway just after midnight.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, a man was lying in the road, and two other cars were present.

The driver of one vehicle said they could have run over the man in the road. The other driver and passenger told deputies they were only witnesses to the accident.

When EMS arrived, the man was pronounced dead on scene and identified as 62-year-old Fredrick Friendship of Callaway.

Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle, ejecting him onto the roadway. After the accident, as he laid on the road, he was allegedly struck by a car.

During the time of the accident, there was heavy rain and wind.

Next of kin was notified.

