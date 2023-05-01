High school students make comfort bags for cancer patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A group of local students are working to help lift cancer patients’ spirits.

High school students at North Bay Haven made and distributed comfort bags to patients at Florida Cancer Affiliates in Panama City Tuesday afternoon.

The bags included hand cream, gift cards, snacks, socks, cards, and other unique items. Students held fundraisers to raise money for the supplies. Tenth-grader Sarah Wilson spearheaded the idea in her Social Justice Initiative Club at school.

“We just wanted to brighten their day and bring them the smallest amount of comfort that we could,” Wilson said. “[We want] to just give back to the community in some sort of way.”

Patients who received the bags said they’re grateful. They also said they have something to lean on in their fight against cancer.

“It meant a lot,” patient Charlane Bushor said. “I went into the little crackers, cookies right away. They didn’t stay open. I mean, they didn’t stay closed for very long. They’re very good. I’m excited about the socks, and the playing cards, and all of the other goodies in here. It’s very nice of them to do that for us.”

Wilson said she hopes to do this again in the future.

