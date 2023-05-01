Lots to look forward to in Tourism Appreciation Month

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders are kicking off celebrations for tourism month in May.

Bay County Chamber officials say tourism is a big economic benefit to our area. So, throughout this week there will be several celebrations to thank those who contribute to the tourism industry.

Over in Mexico Beach, the Welcome Center will be hosting their Punch on the Porch event on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Mexico Beach Tourism Director Kimberly Shoaf said, “We will be having light refreshments punch obviously, and we will give industry updates giveaways. It will just be a fun morning out in Mexico Beach. Tourism is important not only to Mexico Beach, but all of Bay County because it is such a strong economic industry for us here in Bay County. We just want to show our appreciation to the hospitality field as well as to the visitors who continue to support Bay County.

On Wednesday, Visit Panama City Beach will be hosting a tourism day celebration at the M-B Miller County Pier from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will have entertainment food prizes and more.

