Man sentenced after battery incident

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in July 2019, a witness reportedly saw Joshua Chance...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, in July 2019, a witness reportedly saw Joshua Chance Shaw “kicking and stomping” a victim’s head on the ground in the road in front of a home.

Prosecutors say the victim was able to be rescued for emergency medical treatment, and Shaw was identified even though he fled the scene.

The victim then suffered permanent injury due to Shaw.

When Shaw was out on bond for the battery charge, he then committed a traffic offense, and a K-9 was alerted to an odor at his vehicle, where meth was found.

Shaw was found guilty of the battery charge, as well as possession of a controlled substance in 2022. He will serve his 15-year sentence as well as a five-year sentence concurrently.

