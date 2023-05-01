Panama City held annual tree giveaway event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks with green thumbs woke up bright and early Saturday in Bay County.

Panama City Quality of Life gave away trees to celebrate the Arbor Day weekend.

Local residents could collect them at McKenzie Park and Oaks by the Bay Park while supplies lasted.

Kids made crafts and took home a free tree planting kit.

The event was also focused on reinvesting in the city’s tree canopy.

Master gardeners at the parks said more than 70 percent of our tree canopy got destroyed by Hurricane Michael. They also said the lack of trees is contributing to heavy flooding in the area.

“After Hurricane Michael, we lost about 75 - 90 percent of our tree canopy,” Master Gardener Carol Ann Whitehurst said. “We see a huge difference in the fact that we’ve lost a lot of shade. We don’t have the capability of sucking up heavy rains like we used to, so we have more flooding.”

City officials said 1,000 trees were given away.

Whitehurst gave some important tips on planting and caring for your tree. She said, “A lot of times people think they should put really good potting soil around the tree trunk, the tree roots, and they should plant it really deep so it will be really firm and strong. Neither of those things should be done. When you plant a tree, it needs to be planted in the soil in which it’s going to live. So, the dirt that you take out of the hole, needs to be the dirt you put back into the hole.”

It’s also advised to not plant a tree deeper than its depth in the pot. You’re encouraged to water your tree in the beginning stages. However, rainfall will ultimately do the trick.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.