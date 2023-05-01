Parents against predators workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and CPAR have teamed up to host the Parents Against Predators Workshops in May.

PCB Police Chief J.R. Talamantez will be explaining how parents can protect their children from online predators.

The first workshop will be on Tuesday, May 2 at Mosley High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The second workshop will be on Thursday, May 4 at Arnold High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CPAR will be providing a free dinner for those who come at 5:30 and the workshop will start around 6:00.

