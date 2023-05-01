Third Annual Hats and Horses event kicks off on Derby Day

Third Annual Hats and Horses event
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Third Annual Hats and Horses is kicking off at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is bringing Kentucky Derby festivities to Bay County all for a good cause.

The event is a charity benefit for Club 360, which was an organization formed in 2020 that offers women leaders in our community the opportunity to give back full circle, beginning with educating our youth on career opportunities and ending with providing local scholarships.

The event on Saturday will feature all the Kentucky Derby favorites including, Mint Juleps, Bourbon, 2023 Souvenir Glasses, Derby Hats, Hors d’oeuvres, Entertainment, Silent Auction, Door Prizes, Games, Best Derby Dish Competition, Derby Dice Races, and the live televised viewing of the famous “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby Race.

Tickets for the event are $35, the event will be held at the Captain Anderson’s Event Center in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Two warrants have been issued for Alford's arrest.
Deputies looking for man with warrants
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

The first workshop will be on Tuesday, May 2 at Mosley High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
Parents against predators workshop
Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle,...
Crash ends in death of motorcyclist
Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will host Women Build 2023 May 11-13, proudly presented by...
Women Build change up and special guest to help with housing crisis
Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will host Women Build 2023 May 11-13, proudly presented by...
Women Build 2023 Chipola Area Habitat For Humanity