Third Annual Hats and Horses event kicks off on Derby Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Third Annual Hats and Horses is kicking off at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is bringing Kentucky Derby festivities to Bay County all for a good cause.

The event is a charity benefit for Club 360, which was an organization formed in 2020 that offers women leaders in our community the opportunity to give back full circle, beginning with educating our youth on career opportunities and ending with providing local scholarships.

The event on Saturday will feature all the Kentucky Derby favorites including, Mint Juleps, Bourbon, 2023 Souvenir Glasses, Derby Hats, Hors d’oeuvres, Entertainment, Silent Auction, Door Prizes, Games, Best Derby Dish Competition, Derby Dice Races, and the live televised viewing of the famous “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby Race.

Tickets for the event are $35, the event will be held at the Captain Anderson’s Event Center in Panama City Beach.

