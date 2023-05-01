Walton County church expands food pantry, holding dedication

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local church is holding a dedication for their new food pantry building to thank the volunteers and donors that made it possible.

The South Walton First Baptist Church on the Bay has had an open-door food pantry for 5 years to help community members who need a little extra help getting food on the table.

“If you come in here and you need food, we’ll give you food,” Bill Howell, South Walton First Baptist Church on the Bay Manager, said. “It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. We try to help these people as much as we can.”

The church volunteers work every day of the week to collect, organize, and package food to hand out to those who come on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers told NewsChannel 7 they only ask two questions to people who come to get food: how many people they are feeding, and how many children they are feeding.

“The people that come through here that we help out, they are just starting out in life,” Volunteer Carole Bishop said. “They are grandparents that are raising their grandchildren. They’re people working two, three jobs but with the economy, they just can’t make ends meet.”

Church members and volunteer said thy try to make when people come to collect food and treat everyone like family.

“We have people from up in Florala, people from Okaloosa County, we have people from Bay County,” Dr. Walter Campbell, pastor at the church, said. “And they come for two reasons: one, the food is free. But they come because the way they are treated. And it’s them- they’re the ones. They treat these people like they’re people of honor, because they are. We don’t look down, and we don’t judge. It’s not our business.”

Volunteers at the church said they encourage people to come collect food for their neighbors or loved ones if they are unable to come themselves.

Pastor Campbell said they hope to also use the building as a shelter for homeless people when needed.

The dedication ceremony for the new food pantry building will be held Saturday, May 7, starting at 2 p.m.

