Women Build change up and special guest to help with housing crisis

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will host Women Build 2023 May 11-13, proudly presented by Florida Power and Light. The Women Build program is part of a national initiative that empowers women to help families build strength, stability, and independence.

Women Build 2023 provides a haven for women to learn, practice and excel, no matter their skill levels.

Women Build 2023 will include two build days, with construction scheduled for Thursday, May 11th, and Saturday, May 13th.

Volunteers participating in these build days will work under the supervision of Chipola Area Habitat’s construction team and engage in various tasks, such as framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping.

This expansion comes as Chipola Area Habitat accelerates construction as part of the organization’s long-term housing recovery strategy in response to Hurricane Michael.

On Friday, May 12th, Chipola Area Habitat will host an Advocacy Luncheon.

The luncheon provides a forum for the organization to share our passion for affordable, accessible housing with the community through fellowship and education.

The program will highlight Chipola Area Habitat’s ongoing advocacy efforts and afford attendees the opportunity to hear from a panel of Habitat homeowner partners.

Chipola Area Habitat is thrilled to welcome Egypt Sherrod, HGTV star and television host, author, designer, motivational speaker, and CEO & Principal Broker of the Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group, as the guest speaker of the 2023 Advocacy Luncheon.

Speaking on the Women Build 2023, Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen D. Smith said, “Women Build is a powerful event that brings the women of our community together and ignites our collective power.

We are excited to welcome Egypt Sherrod to our community as the guest speaker for our Advocacy Luncheon. Egypt is a passionate, inspiring woman and we are confident that she will motivate our attendees to take action to help us build a better future for our community.”

The event also functions as a fundraiser for Chipola Habitat, allowing the organization to raise the money necessary to fund the mission of building homes and changing lives.

Chipola Area Habitat’s model empowers homeowner-partners who purchase a home through low-or-no-cost mortgages, allowing them to pay an affordable rate for safe shelter.

While volunteers assist in offsetting the cost of labor on a Habitat home, the organization pays an average of $2,000 for one day of construction. Construction costs are paid for by funds raised through events such as Women Build, and through ReStore sales and grants.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers, donors, and partners who make Women Build possible,” said Smith. “This event is a true testament to the power of community and the lasting impact that we can make when we work together.”

Women Build 2023 is open to all women, regardless of skill level. To register for the event or to learn more about Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, please visit www.chipolahabitat.org.

