Area scores and highlights for Monday, May 1st

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla.

High School Baseball

3A-1 Tournament @ Marianna

Walton 4 N. Bay Haven 11

Rutherford 1 Marianna 4

4A-1 Tournament

Pensacola 0 Bay 15

1A-4 Tournament @ Franklin

Wewahitchka 7 Vernon 6

1A-3 Tournament @ Sneads

Malone 5 Poplar Springs 3

1A-2 Tournament @ Paxton

Ponce De Leon 13 Bethlehem 3

1A-5 Tournament

Altha 2 Wakulla Chr. 10

Aucilla Chr. 4 Liberty 14

High School Softball

4A-1 Tournament

Godby 2 Arnold 24

Rickards 1 South Walton 2

3A-1 Tournament

6A-2 Tournament

Mosley 6 Leon 8

Rutherford 3 Bay 18

1A-4 Tournament @ Blountstown

Blountstown 6 Bozeman 10

1A-1 Tournament @ Northview

Laurel Hill 0 Paxton 10

1A-3 Tournament @ Graceville

Cottondale 4 Graceville 1

Poplar Springs 0 Altha 18

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

