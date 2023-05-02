Area scores and highlights for Monday, May 1st
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
3A-1 Tournament @ Marianna
Walton 4 N. Bay Haven 11
Rutherford 1 Marianna 4
4A-1 Tournament
Pensacola 0 Bay 15
1A-4 Tournament @ Franklin
Wewahitchka 7 Vernon 6
1A-3 Tournament @ Sneads
Malone 5 Poplar Springs 3
1A-2 Tournament @ Paxton
Ponce De Leon 13 Bethlehem 3
1A-5 Tournament
Altha 2 Wakulla Chr. 10
Aucilla Chr. 4 Liberty 14
High School Softball
4A-1 Tournament
Godby 2 Arnold 24
Rickards 1 South Walton 2
3A-1 Tournament
6A-2 Tournament
Mosley 6 Leon 8
Rutherford 3 Bay 18
1A-4 Tournament @ Blountstown
Blountstown 6 Bozeman 10
1A-1 Tournament @ Northview
Laurel Hill 0 Paxton 10
1A-3 Tournament @ Graceville
Cottondale 4 Graceville 1
Poplar Springs 0 Altha 18
