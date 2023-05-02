Bay District Schools kick off testing season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a time of year most students dread, but this week, Bay District Schools students are putting on their thinking caps.

“This morning the state opened the fast window, which is our students are taking their reading and math exams,” Camilla Hudson, the Coordinator of Assessment and Accountability for Bay District Schools, said. “This goes for our mostly third to 10th graders.”

FAST stands for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking.

“The state started our best standards this year,” Hudson said. “So right now, we’re doing the fast assessment based on those standards the teachers have been teaching all school year the students have been learning.”

The tests align with the Department of Education’s Benchmark for excellent student thinking.

BDS officials say these are progress monitoring tests, meaning students will take these for the third time this school year.

“The test they see today, or this month will not be new to them they have seen similar items earlier in the school year,” Hudson said.

School officials say students have been preparing since day one. Parents can help make sure their student is ready for test day.

“The best thing you can do is make sure your students go to bed at a nice time and that they are at school everyday,” Hudson said.

Officials say attendance is important on test days because the assessments are intended to be taken in one day.

“For students it’s important to see what skills they have mastered,” Hudson said. “Sometimes we use these assessments to see where they need to be placed next year. If they need to go into an advanced program or regular class or different math levels.”

It’s just as important for teachers.

“It helps the teachers learn for next year what the students where do they end the 23-school year and where do we start with instruction for that year,” Hudson said.

Other students will be taking their end of course exams.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.