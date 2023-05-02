Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hotel Indigo, a 30-million-dollar project, began in March of 2021.

Now, as they finish up, many wonder just what it will bring to the downtown community.

The hotel’s general manager, Jean Capps, said each location brings a unique aspect to its surrounding area.

“There are no two Hotel Indigos that are alike,” she said. “You’ll see unique design and decor and that’s what brings people in to want to see your restaurant, your bar. And the rooftop bar is the perfect place to watch the sunsets.”

For Bay County, it adds a Southern contemporary style to the Marina.

St. Joe Company Officials said it will also bring 50 new jobs to the community. And, they not only hope it will improve the downtown district, but the livelihood of local residents in bay county.

