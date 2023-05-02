Downtown Panama City set to open long-awaited hotel

Over in downtown Panama City, the St. Joe Company has many new businesses opening they say will enhance the community.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hotel Indigo, a 30-million-dollar project, began in March of 2021.

Now, as they finish up, many wonder just what it will bring to the downtown community.

The hotel’s general manager, Jean Capps, said each location brings a unique aspect to its surrounding area.

“There are no two Hotel Indigos that are alike,” she said. “You’ll see unique design and decor and that’s what brings people in to want to see your restaurant, your bar. And the rooftop bar is the perfect place to watch the sunsets.”

For Bay County, it adds a Southern contemporary style to the Marina.

St. Joe Company Officials said it will also bring 50 new jobs to the community. And, they not only hope it will improve the downtown district, but the livelihood of local residents in bay county.

For more information about St. Joe Company and project progress updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe Friendship struck the center median and lost control of his motorcycle,...
Crash ends in death of motorcyclist
According to local law enforcement flyers of an alleged Father’s Day weekend takeover have been...
PCB Police address Father’s Day Weekend Takeover rumors
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating accident in...
Three injured, one dead in Franklin County boating accident
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant

Latest News

Rain chances will stay away until at least the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Hotel Indigo progress
River Camps Fire Watch
There's a possible development coming to Bay Point.
Bay County Commissioners take next step in possible Bay Point development