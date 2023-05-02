Fatal crash kills man

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after a crash in Walton County.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision in DeFuniak Springs.

According to troopers, a dump truck was traveling south on the inside lane of U.S. Highway 331 South, at the intersection of Rock Hill Road.

Meanwhile, a white Acura was traveling south on the inside lane of U.S. Highway 331 South, coming to the intersection of Rock Hill Road.

At some point, the Acura crashed into the rear of the dump truck.

EMS pronounced the driver dead on scene. The dump truck driver had only minor injuries.

First responders closed the southbound inside lane of U.S. 331 for investigation.

