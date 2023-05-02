Lauren’s Kids Foundation hosts walk at the Florida Capitol during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -To close out the month of April, which is recognized as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Lauren’s Kids Foundation hosted a 42+ hour continuous advocacy walk last week at the Florida Capitol. The walk was honoring the 42 million survivors of childhood sexual abuse living in the U.S. today.

Throughout the walk, those participating lit a candle every 15 minutes on a wall of the “42 Hours” display to symbolize the 10 survivors of sexual assault who were victimized during that time.

Ron Book who is a chairman of the foundation said the walk is a tradition.

“In years past, we’ve done a 1500-mile walk across the state, including a walk from Pensacola back to the capitol. We normally start in Key West and we walk crisscrossed the state, walking with thousands of individuals. But since Lauren has become a member of the Florida Senate and because of wear and tear on our bodies, we converted to the walk in the Rotunda of the Capitol over the two days. Obviously, in the middle of a legislative session, it helps to raise the advocacy message that we’re trying to convey to lawmakers about continuing to make Florida a safer place for children,” Book said.

But Lauren’s Kids Foundation does more than just host a walk every year. They operate 365 days a year to help victims in need and parents across the United States.

“If there is an unfortunate occurrence that happens to a child or a member of the family, we’ve got a program on the website called Guide to Hope and Healing. What it is that happens during the course of discovery of the abuse, of the assault if you will. Every single day, every single month we respond. Hundreds of emails every day, not only here in Florida but from across the country. Our safer, smarter schools’ curriculum is taught and is provided for free to all of our public schools in Florida to help raise again awareness and for safety,” Book said.

For more information on those resources provided by the foundation click here.

