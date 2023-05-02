Man arrested for active warrants, meth

Chambliss is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with his previous warrant.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he had meth in his possession and warrants out.

On Sunday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies saw a car belonging to Zachary Thomas Chambliss, who they say had active warrants out for failure to appear, parked at Days Inn Motel in Marianna on Highway 71.

When officials spoke to Chambliss, he allegedly had meth and a glass smoking pipe in his pocket.

Chambliss is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with his previous warrant.

