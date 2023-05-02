Man arrested after cocaine seizure

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he was arrested on multiple drug charges.

On April 28, Bay County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Springfield home where 46-year-old Rodrick Dewayne Sessions lived.

During the search, investigators say they recovered over two kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and over seven pounds of marijuana. $58,000 in cash was also found.

Sessions was booked into Bay County Jail and is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, manufacturing crack cocaine, and keeping a drug nuisance structure.

